A Great Time with Other Men – Equipping & Encouraging
The Awakening Black Hills Men’s Conference is a one-day event held in Sturgis, South Dakota. Men from all over the Black Hills and beyond are encouraged to attend to recharge and refocus.
Every year we gather together to listen to an encouraging speaker to help us engage and equip us for our daily battles.
Included in the program:
Time for Worship
Food
Fellowship
Fun
Registrants will recieve a copy of Jody Burkeen’s book, “Pursuit of a Godly Life – Living Like Jesus Matters“.
This Year’s Guest Speaker
Jody Burkeen
Founder of MAN UP! God’s Way
The Awakening Black Hills Men’s Conference in partnership with
Summit Open Bible Church, Family Heritage Alliance, KSLT, KLMP, The Breeze,
TotalKayoss Web & Graphic Design and Sturgis Holiday Inn Express.
